Some couples can’t keep their hands off each other — or their tops on! ‘Game of Thrones’ star Alfie Allen shared some smooches with his girlfriend in the waters of Spain while they were both sans shirt!

Alfie Allen, 30, and his new girlfriend Allie Teilz, 23, appear to be having quite the steamy Spanish vacay, having spent more time with their shirts off than on! Just days after being spotted on the beach together topless, with Alfie rubbing suntan lotion on his lady, the couple was seen lounging on a huge inner tube together in Formentera on June 17. And once again, they were topless. We could not be more jealous of how relaxed the Game of Thrones star and his girlfriend looked! Click here to see pics of Alfie and Allie holding hands on a Spanish beach.

They couple packed on major PDA while they floated in the Mediterranean Sea near their charted yacht. It seems Alfie and Allie both have a fondness for nudity, though they had a few accessories to cover up with. The actor, who plays Theon Greyjoy on the epic HBO drama, donned some navy swim trunks with a palm tree print and his DJ girlfriend wore white, red and blue bikini bottoms. Well, at least they covered up their most private of areas! CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF THE PAIR PACKING ON PDA.

When they finally came up for air Allie enjoyed a cigarette while they danced around the boat. Alfie, who is the brother of the famous singer Lily, looked adorable in a Panama hat and little sunglasses while rubbing his hands over his new lover. While Allie is an American and works in the music and fashion industry and Alfie is a British actor, it seems their differences only make their attraction stronger!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Alfie and Allie’s hot romance? Are they a cute couple? Let us know below!