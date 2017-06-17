Kylie Jenner ‘Crazy’ About Travis Scott: She’s Adamant He’s Not Just A Rebound

Sparks are flying! Despite what others may think, Kylie Jenner is ‘crazy’ about her new boyfriend Travis Scott. Even though the reality star gets flack for moving on from Tyga so soon, she’s adamant it’s not a rebound romance. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE!

Don’t get it twisted! Kylie Jenner, 19, is head over heels about Travis Scott, 25, since they hit it off immediately. Even though some are worried that she jumped into another relationship too soon, the makeup maven is confident she found her perfect match. The rapper will be busy traveling for a bit, but Kylie’s feelings aren’t wavering in the least. “Travis is getting ready to head to Europe to perform at a number of festivals and venues,” a source close to Kylie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s kicking off the European leg of his tour now, so is going to be away for pretty much the next month, till he returns to the states for a performance on July 12.”

“Kylie really wants to go see him in Europe, especially at some of the cool festivals he’s performing at, but right now she has work commitments, so unless she can get out of those, it will be weeks before she sees Travis again,” our insider close to the reality star added. “Kylie is crazy about Travis and she can see them being together for ever. But, she’s super young still, and they haven’t been dating that long. Plus, some of her friends are concerned that the Travis romance is a classic case of rebound—but, she’s adamant that is definitely not the case.” It looks like they’re no flash in the pan!

The Life of Kylie star stepped out for a girls night on June 16, hitting up Kardashian hot-spot The Nice Guy in LA. Wearing a figure-hugging bronze dress, she looked like a golden goddess for the occasion. She was joined by Jordyn Woods, 19, and Pia Mia, 20, for a night out, however her beau was noticeably absent! It’s clear they are still totally into each other, since they recently got matching tattoos as a tribute to his song “Butterfly Effect.”

Travis and Kylie first sparked romance rumors back in April, when they were photographed holding hands and kissing at Coachella. This was only one month after she split from her former flame Tyga, 27, who she was involved with off and on for years. Kylie’s romance with Travis continues to heat up and we’re sure he’s missing her like crazy after seeing her sexy dinner look!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Travis is a better match for Kylie? Tell us!