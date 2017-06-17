T.I. & Tiny Reunite To Share Emotional Home Videos On Daughter’s Sweet 16

One big happy family! Estranged couple T.I. and Tiny reunited on their daughter’s Sweet 16 to share adorable home videos from her childhood. Even in the middle of her parent’s divorce, Deyjah was showered with love on her birthday.

No matter what happens between T.I., 36, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, their children will always come first! Daughter Deyjah Harris, who turned 16 on June 17, received loving social media messages and home videos (watch below) from both her parents. “Happy 16th birthday to the most talented, intelligent, beautiful, funny, thoughtful, caring, considerate, sweet, but tough, genuine, loving, unique young lady,” wrote the rapper on Instagram. “Your growth, maturity, & humility continues to amaze me still after all these years.” The video he posted will seriously melt your heart! It’s a compilation of all Deyjah’s best photos from over the years with “Isn’t She Lovely” playing in the background.

Proud momma bear Tiny also gushed over her teenager on Instagram, writing, “Sweet 16 birthday today! I couldn’t be more happy about the beautiful young lady she’s grew to be. She’s shy but funny, super talented more importantly, ‘She Will Always Be My Baby.'” For her special day, Deyjah sparked in a bedazzled, floor-length gown with sheer cutouts at the bottom and around the chest area. The gold dress and sparkling tiara made her look like a total princess, which is exactly how every girl should be treated on her birthday. In Tiny’s home video her daughter sweetly waves to the camera and plays with her curled hair.

Now, as long as T.I. keeps Bernice Burgos far away from the celebration, there isn’t anything that can ruin this party for Deyjah! The hip-hop star made the BIGGEST mistake by inviting his new girlfriend to his son’s 9th birthday back in May. Sweet Major hopefully didn’t even realize that Bernice caused a massive fight between T.I. and Tiny when the presents came out. Many signs suggest that T.I. and the Instagram model are no longer dating, but even if they are, please leave her at home.

16.🎉 A post shared by Deyjah Harris✨ (@princess_of_da_south) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

