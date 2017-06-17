Tarek El Moussa’s Plans To Take Kids To Amusement Park For Father’s Day — All The Details

Tarek El Moussa has big plans to celebrate Father’s Day with his kids, HollywoodLife.com has found out exclusively — and Christina is completely supportive of it!

“It looks like Christina [El Moussa] and Tarek have finally gotten through the worst part of their break up. Christina has moved on and is dating a new guy, so that helps take away a lot of her bitterness and anger towards Tarek,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com exclusively, which has led to him planning Father’s Day with his daughter, Taylor, 6, and his 21-month-old son, Brayden. Christina, 33, has recently gone public with her new romance with Doug Spedding, 55, so it’s nice to see that Tarek can also move on happily.

“Throughout it all though, Christina has never prevented Tarek from seeing the kids regularly, and he will be spending Fathers’ Day with them this year,” the source added. “Tarek is planning to spend the day at Seascape in Anaheim, which the kids absolutely love. Seascape is a huge open play arena, spread over three floors, and packed full of inflatables, giant slides, foam ball shooters, art areas, and more—so you can see why the kids love it there! Afterwards, Tarek wants to take the kids for something to eat near by, before driving them back home.”

It’s nice to see Tarek isn’t letting any of the negative press get to him — and Christina knows he’s a great father. “Tarek really loves and cares about his children, they are truly his pride and joy, and his greatest achievement in life,” the inside added.

We recently caught up with Tarek, who explained that his kids were his whole world. “She’s so much fun and love sports. My son is the happiest dude ever. He’s always running around and giggling,” he told us, referring to them as his “little rockstars!” Happy Father’s Day to him!