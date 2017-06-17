Move over Sylvester Stallone, it’s time for your daughters to shine! Rising stars Sistine and Sophia fiercely stomped down the runway in lingerie-inspired pieces during Dolce & Gabbana’s fashion show in Milan. Work it, girls!

Action movie marvel Sylvester Stallone, 70, had his time in the spotlight for decades. But these days, daughters Sistine, 18, and Sophia Stallone, 20, are slaying the competition in the modeling world. The girls recently hopped on a plane to Milan for Fashion Week, where they dazzled on the Dolce & Gabbana runway in lacy lingerie-inspired pieces and flowing kimonos. Sistine modeled a black corset minidress with strappy heels and layered necklaces — think 80’s Madonna! Sophia had that hot secretary thing going on with a leather pencil skirt, a bandeau bra, and a collared white button-up that tied in the middle of her chest. Both beauties wore their dirty blonde hair down and opted for flirty beach waves.

Sistine and Sophia are taking Hollywood by storm one day at a time! At only 18, Sistine especially has emerged as a top model, stripping down to a racy bra and panties for a cover shoot with LOVE magazine. Of course father Sylvester prefers when she covers up more, but ultimately gave her his blessing to explore the edgier side of fashion. “Sistine had to fight hard to get her dad’s approval to do a photo shoot in her underwear,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He was against it at first because he’s very protective of her and is having a hard time letting go.”

We know what you’re thinking — isn’t there one more girl in the family? YES, 14-year old Scarlet is following in her older sister’s footsteps by coming into the spotlight. The three daughters put on a united front at the 2017 Golden Globes, all wearing gorgeous black, floor-length gowns. They were named Miss Golden Globe(s) that night, a title that goes towards the child of a prominent Hollywood actor or actress. Cough, cough, Sylvester — obviously!

HollywoodLifers, whose runway look do you love more — Sophia or Sistine’s?