Russia Vs. New Zealand Live Stream: Watch The FIFA Confederations Cup Game

It’s time to learn how to shout ‘Goal!’ in Russian, as the 2017 Confederation Cup kicks off on June 17. The hosts, Russia, challenge New Zealand in the first game of the tournament at 11:00 AM ET. Don’t miss a single moment of this game!

In a preview of the 2018 World Cup, the world’s best soccer teams will play each other in Russia for the 2017 FIFA Confederation Cup. The home team, Russia, will take part in the Cup’s inaugural matchup, meeting New Zealand on the pitch. Though this first stage of the Confederations Cup is group play, neither side can afford to suffer a loss. Plus, who wants to kick off the Cup by taking an L? Expect the All Whites to give the Russians a run for their money in this opening match.

The Confederations Cup, like the World Cup, happens every four years. The host nation welcomes the FIFA World Cup champs and the six holders of FIFA confederations titles to play in a short tournament. Along with Russia (hosts) and New Zealand (2016 OFC Nations Cup winners) Germany (2014 World Cup winners) Australia (AFC Asian Cup) Chile (Copa America winners) Mexico (CONCACAF Cup winners) Portugal (UEFA Euro 2016 winners) and Cameroon (Africa Cup of Nations winners) will compete.

For Russia, the Confederations Cup is a chance to show off all the facilities that will host the 2018 World Cup. Hopefully, they’ll be able to take home some silverware during this tournament. They didn’t get past the group stage during the 2016 Euro tournament, according to the New York Daily News. Fyodor Smolov will lead the attack for the Russian national team, but with attacker Artyom Dzyua and midfielders Roman Zobnin and Alan Dzagoev sidelined with injuries, it’s not looking good for the home team.

New Zealand will rely on captain Chris Wood to lead the team to victory, as the Kiwi star was promoted following Winston Reid’s exit due to a knee injury. Right now, the Kiwis need to build some momentum as they’re still fighting to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. They need to beat a South American nation in a playoff to qualify for FIFA’s top tournament. Well, nothing helps a team feel like a winner than by winning a tournament. Good luck, New Zealand!

Sports fans can watch the game via Fox Sports official broadcast at 11:00 AM ET.

