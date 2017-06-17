Rihanna Warns Chris Brown Before Father’s Day: ‘Live A Good Life For Your Daughter’

With Father’s Day coming up on Sunday, Rihanna has some words of wisdom for ex-lover Chris Brown. She wants him to ‘live a good life’ and kick his unhealthy habits for the sake of his adorable 3-year old daughter, Royalty.

Chris Brown, 28, is not having the best year. For the past few months his life has revolved around the Karrueche Tran restraining order, which was granted in her favor on June 15 and will stay in place for the next five years. Hearing this, Rihanna, 29, reached out to her ex and offered him some sound advice on how he should turn over a new leaf — not just for himself, but for his daughter Royalty too. “Rihanna warned Chris that if he can’t learn his lesson soon, his role as a dad may be in jeopardy,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows how important Royalty is so she told him to stay focused and live a good life for the sake of your daughter.”

We have no doubts that the “Zero” rapper is good father. That being said, he’s racking up a criminal record that could raise some eyebrows later on. Karrueche was granted a restraining order following claims that Chris punched her in the stomach and threw her down a flight of stairs while they were together. She appeared in court and reportedly showed an LA judge texts messages between them, which allegedly address physical and emotional abuse. Making matters worse, the hip-hop star also had an aggressive cyber exchange with Soulja Boy earlier this year and allegedly lashed out at Baylee Curran at a house party in 2016.

The track record isn’t looking great, BUT, Chris still has a heart of gold when it comes to Royalty. Just the other month he threw her the most extravagant birthday party and gave her the sweetest shoutout on social media, even though he can’t read yet LOL. “MY BEAUTIFUL BABY GIRL IS OFFICIALLY 3 YEAR OLD!!!!,” he wrote, adding, “HBD RO RO! I LOVE YOU.” Royalty spent the day with friends splashing around in the pool.

