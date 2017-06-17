Prince George & Princess Charlotte Overload Us With Cuteness On Palace Balcony

The littlest royals are too cute for words! Prince George and Princess Charlotte made the most adorable public appearance on June 17, and we can’t get enough of them. Check out the pics!

Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, are already pros at partaking in royal engagements. On June 17, the toddlers joined their parents and more royals for the Trooping the Colour celebration, which required the Royal Family to make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Charlotte looked absolutely adorable in a pink dress, with her hair pulled back to the side in a barrette. While she spent some of her balcony time on her feet, her mom, Kate Middleton, also lifted her up at one point and help her perfect her royal wave — and she happily obliged! Meanwhile, George looked dapper as always in a white button down and maroon suspenders.

As for Kate, her fashion was on-point as per usual — the Duchess stunned in a light pink dress, which hugged her incredibly figure perfectly. She paired the look with a matching pink hat, and rocked minimal makeup, except for some dark mascara. Both kids appeared to be well-behaved throughout their time on the balcony, showing off their sweet personalities for the crowd below. They were joined by Kate and dad Prince William, along with Queen Elizabeth, who was being honored at the event for recently celebrating her 91st birthday. The fun-filled day is one of the year’s biggest celebrations and takes place in June, rather than the Queen’s actual April 21 birthday, for hopes of better weather.

While everyone seemed to have a great time at the celebration, the Queen also made sure to call for a moment of silence at the beginning of the ceremony, in light of the recent terrorist attacks in the U.K. “This year, it is difficult to escape a very somber national mood,” she said. “In recent months, the country has witnessed a succession of terrible tragedies. As a nation, we continue to reflect and pray for all those who have been directly affected by these events.”

