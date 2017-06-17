Meek Mill Disses ‘B****’ Who Drove Him ‘Crazy’ In New Song: Is It Nicki Minaj?

New music from Meek Mill is here — but Nicki Minaj might want to cover her ears! The rapper seems to totally throw shade at his ex in a preview of his new song ‘Save Me,’ and you can listen here.

Meek Mill, 30, took to Instagram on June 16 to reveal a preview of one of his new tracks “Save Me,” and it appears to be directed right at his ex, Nicki Minaj, 34. “Somebody save me, save me,” he sings in the chorus. “Tryna please a b**** almost drove me crazy, I was breaking bread with n***as, that was shady, I said I would never change but s*** done changed me.” It’s no secret that Nicki and Meek had a pretty bitter breakup at the end of 2016, and he hasn’t been shy about throwing shade at her since, so it definitely wouldn’t be surprising if this is another public message to the 34-year-old rapper.

However, in other song lyrics, he also sings about his son, and according to Genius.com, the song’s second verse features reminiscing on Meek’s time in jail. “In a cell all alone, can’t let it phase me,” the lyrics read. “I just wanna make it home to see my baby.” The rapper did his time before he got together with Nicki, so it’s possible this song is more a dedication to his kids, or possibly his ex and baby mama, Fahimah Raheem. Either way, it sounds like a total jam, and we can’t wait to hear the full version whenever he finally drops it! Meek’s album, Wins & Losses, is due out later this year.

Recently, Nicki has been romantically linked to Nas, while Meek seems to very much be enjoying the single life — he’s been going crazy liking photos of sexy women like Amber Rose and Bernice Burgos on Instagram! It definitely looks like the possibility of a reconciliation betwen Meek and Nicki is OUT of the question….

Save me……. A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jun 16, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, do you think Meek’s new song is directed at Nicki? Are you loving the track?