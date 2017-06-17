Kim Kardashian Shows Off The Adorable Gift She Got North For Her 4th B-Day

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West went all out for North’s 4th birthday on June 15 and the best part of the celebration may have been one dog gone cute present Kim revealed the next day!

It looked like North West, 4, had an absolutely amazing time celebrating her birthday on June 15, but the party didn’t stop after her official B-day had past. The next day, Nori’s mama, Kim Kardashian, 36, revealed that her baby girl had received a present that is going to keep the fun going all year long — a puppy! While every kid dreams of getting a puppy for their birthday it looks like Kim and Kanye West‘s, 40, daughter lucked out and now has the cutest little Pomeranian to play with!

Kim showed off Nori’s brand new pup on Snapchat on June 16 and pondered what they should name the furry addition to the fam. The little cream-colored puffball was absolutely precious cradled in the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s arms. “You guys, how cute is Northie’s little puppy?” Kim asked her fans. “What should we name you?” she said to the fluffy pup. “This dog is so tiny,” she said in another clip. Ahh! Okay, we hope whatever name they choose only adds to this little guy’s cuteness factor.

On Nori’s actual birthday, her aunt Kourtney Kardashian, 38, shared a Snapchat of two Pomeranian dogs but didn’t give any context for the pic. Now we think we know what was up! North’s birthday was celebrated with a party at Chuck E. Cheese’s and another gathering at Ruby’s restaurant. In attendance were North’s 1-year-old brother Saint, Kourt’s daughter Penelope, 4, and son Mason, 7, and the kids’ grandma, Kris Jenner, 61. Click here to see pics of North and Penelope’s sassiest moments.

