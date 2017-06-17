Kenya Moore Stuns In Flowing White Wedding Dress In St. Lucia — First Pics

It’s a nice day for a white wedding! ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Kenya Moore shared the very first photo from her surprise wedding to a mystery man in St. Lucia and her bright white dress is gorgeous!

Kenya Moore, 46, is finally a housewife — and she has the pics to prove it! The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star — who has been appearing on the Bravo reality TV series since 2012, despite the fact she has never been married — said, “I do,” to a mystery man in a secret ceremony in St. Lucia the weekend of June 9. On June 16, Kenya decided to tease us on Instagram with the very first photo from her wedding. The pic is a breathtaking shot of her and her new hubby which she captioned, “A good man is hard to find but true love is even harder. I found both.” Click here to see pics of Real Housewives Of Atlanta.

In the photo, Kenya and the businessman, who she had been dating for several months prior to the wedding, stand hand in hand on a sandy beach. The shot is taken at a distance and from behind, so we can only see the backs of the newlyweds. However, we can tell from this pic alone that Kenya’s white wedding dress is absolutely stunning. The train sweeps out along the sand and her veil falls gracefully down her back. In her right hand she clutches a bouquet of white flowers. Beside her, her groom is wearing a loose white shirt and khaki pants. It looks like this wedding was off the charts adorable!

Though this was the very first pic that the former Miss USA shared of her nuptials, the website Tamra Tattles previously posted shots of the wedding that were taken by a bystander on the beach. In those pics you get an up close view of Kenya’s low-cut white dress, as well as a look at the guests at the ceremony. “I’m just ecstatic,” the former actress told the site. “This man is the love of my life and I’m so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife.” Aww! And we are so happy for you!

