27 Kardashian & Jenner Bikini Pics That Prove They’re The Queens Of Summer

The Kardashian and Jenner girls love to show off their fabulous bods in hot bikinis. These hot photos of the sexy sisters are proof that they always rule summer!

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters — Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie — are ready for summer all year round. Every time they step out in sexy bikinis and one-piece bathing suits, they make us just want to hit the beach. These girls always take summer by storm and flaunt their amazing figures, cleavage and butts included, in their favorite summer wear. Their selfies and vacation photos are too hot to handle!

The KUWTK stars have been blessing us with some incredible bikini shots. Kourtney went to Mexico in April 2017 to celebrate her 38th birthday and hit the pool in some very revealing bathing suits. She also posted a sexy Instagram photo of her bare butt in a leopard swimsuit that broke the internet! She’s definitely been giving Kim, 36, Kylie, 19, and Khloe, 32, a run for their money in regards to the best booty in the family! The mom-of-three recently hit up the beach in Miami with Hailey Baldwin, 20, and flaunted her fantastic figure in a high-waisted black bathing suit. Her MILF status is out of this world!

Kylie is also a big fan of stripping down into bikinis! The makeup guru is the queen of posting sexy selfies in swimsuits. From posing seductively to taking a dip in pools, Kylie knows how to show off her bod in bikinis. Her older sister Kim is a pro at showing off her best asset in bathing suits — her butt!

Kendall is always taking artsy selfies in tiny bikinis, and Khloe loves to flaunt her long, toned legs in one-pieces. With these 5 fierce ladies always taking bikini selfies and beach photos to the next level, it’s going to be hard for anyone to usurp these girls as the Queens of Summer!

