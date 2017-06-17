Has Justin Bieber ever looked better? The singer took on his friend in an arm-wrestling match on June 16 and the shirtless video is pretty fun to watch!

Dayum, Justin Bieber! The 23-year-old singer is set to perform in Monza, Italy on Sunday night, so why not pregame with some arm wrestling — and what’s better than that? Doing it shirtless of course. Justin showed off his extremely toned body in an Instagram video of him arm wrestling with a friend. Spoiler alert: Justin wins.

We also get a good look at Justin’s many tattoos. One that’s not visible is his new leg tattoo that reads, “Better At 70.” He shared an up-close look at his new ink on Instagram on Friday, writing, “I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I’ve wasted a lot of time, it also makes me want to be better faster! For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER AT 70.” Well, we like Justin at 23, but hey — good for him for being so positive.

It’s been a pretty big week for Justin! He’s nominated for two different awards at the iHeartRadio MMVAs on Sunday night, which are happening in Canada. Justin is performing that night in Italy so he won’t be attendance, but he could win big! He also just dropped a new song, “2U,” with David Guetta, and used his model friends to help promote it. Sara Sampaio, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tooks, Romee Strijd, Stella Maxwell and Martha Hunt all sang along to the words while in an ad.

Well it’s nice to see Justin celebrating with his friends — he looks happier than ever! HollywoodLifers, do you think is the best Justin has ever looked?