Iggy Azalea Poses Topless & Flaunts Bare Booty In See-Through Leather Chaps

Iggy Azalea is known for her big booty, but her breasts are definitely shining assets as well. On June 16 the rapper proved that when she teased her fans with one of her most risqué topless pics ever!

Iggy Azalea, 26, has one rocking body and she DEFINITELY knows it. In fact, Iggy seems to be so proud of her physique that she doesn’t mind giving her fans a little look at the goods every now and then. On June 16, Iggy took to Instagram to post a pic of her posing totally topless! Whoa, Iggy, prepare us if you’re gonna give off that kind of heat. The “Fancy” singer clearly wants everyone to know that even though her luscious derriere is her most famous body part, she has a lot going on in the chest as well!

Though Iggy was topless in the pic, her breasts weren’t on full display, as she was facing a wall. However, her head and tiny torso were turned slightly to the side and her arms were covering her chest just enough that there was some serious side boob on display. If that wasn’t hot enough, Iggy was wearing skin-tight lace-up leather chaps that had sexy cut out black sheer panels that framed her butt. Thins straps zigzagged down the panels. Iggy’s makeup was totally on point, giving her an effortless glow. Her stunning blonde locks were sleek and pulled around her shoulder, totally exposing her back.

Iggy has been promoting her new song with Anitta, 24, “Switch,” which many believe is a Kylie Jenner, 19, diss track. After all, Anitta is now linked to Ky’s ex Tyga, 27, so we know exactly why Anitta would be coming for her. But we’re not sure if Iggy really wants to be part of that whole mess, seeing as Tyga appears to be throwing diss tracks at Ky and Ky’s new man Travis Scott, 25, is throwing diss tracks back at him. Click here to see pics of Anitta.

