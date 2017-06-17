Holly Holm Wins 1st Fight After Ronda Rousey Defeat: Watch Her Knockout Kick

Those kicks don’t lie! Holly Holm knocked out opponent Bethe Correia on June 17 with a nasty attack to the head, earning her first win in 19 months. Watch her signature move that also brought down Ronda Rousey!

Be careful Ronda Rousey, 30, mixed martial artist Holly Holm, 35, is looking to steal the thunder! The Albuquerque-native snagged her first win in 19 months on June 17 after delivering a knockout high-kick to the head of Bethe Correia, 33. The last time Holly performed this beastly move, it brought down Olympic medalist Ronda down to her knees in the most disappointing and shocking battle to date. Holly’s Hong Kong performance today finished at the 1:09 mark of the third round. Up until that point, the match was feeling rather slow and tedious. Of course all of that changed when Holly swung her leg into the air, forcing Bethe to fall over backwards on the floor.

Oh, you thought the fight was over? Not so fast. The blonde UFC fighter took ANOTHER jab at her opponent, who at that point was already looking faint. Referee Marc Goddard tried to break up the fight but couldn’t stop Holly from delivering one last punch to the face. It’s honestly painful to watch because Bethe looks so disoriented. Holly backed off pretty quickly after that as the crowd went wild with excitement. As she walked around the ring for a victory lap, the crowd and emcees changed “HOLM IS BACK!” After the fight Holly and couch Mike Winkeljohn performed their signature celebratory backflip.

Speaking on the slow build-up, Holly confessed that it was intentional — but for all the right reasons. “I know she can make it look messy and I know we heard a lot of boos in the first round,” she said to ESPN. “But I wanted to make it look as clean as possible.” Any plans for later on? “I’m going to enjoy this night right now, enjoy the victory. It’s been a year-and-a-half since I was able to do a backflip in here.” YOU GO, GIRL!

