Evan Bass & Carly Waddell Marry In Mexico — ‘BIP’ Couple Says ‘I Do’

They do! ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ stars Evan Bass and Carly Waddell tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Mexico, according to a new report, 9 months after getting engaged on the show. We’ve got all of the details about their wedding.

After all of the scandalous news coming out of season four of Bachelor in Paradise, it’s good to remember that couples have found true love on the ABC hit. Season three sweethearts Evan Bass, 34, and Carly Waddell, 31, got married in a beautiful ceremony near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on June 17, according to E!. The publication claims the Texas beauty’s wedding ring is a channel-set eternity band with diamonds all the way around. The estimated retail cost is $50,000! YOWZA! The groom also sported an expensive band that was made out of platinum and cost between $1,200 and $1,500. Both rings were reportedly designed by jeweler to the stars Neil Lane — you know, the guy from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

It was a who’s who of Bachelor Nation alumni on hand to celebrate the big nuptials. Kaitlyn Bristowe, Wells Adams, Luke Pell, Shawn Booth, Jade Tolbert, and Juelia Kinney (CHANGE THESE AS NEEDED, these were people who are reportedly going to be there but will need to confirm on wedding day) were all on hand to celebrate Evan and Carly’s happily ever after. As usual, show host Chris Harrison, 45, had the honors of officiating the ceremony. ABC had a crew record the big event so that fans of the show can see Evan and Carly’s amazing love story reach wedded bliss. The ceremony will be part of a special that will be televised later this summer.

Evan and Carly got engaged on the season three finale of Bachelor in Paradise that aired on Sept. 6, 2016. He got down on one knee and delivered the classic line “Will you fricking marry me?” with a goofy smile on his face and Carly emotionally accepted his proposal. Out of the three couples to get engaged at the end of the season, only Evan and Carly made it to the altar. Amanda Stanton, 27, and Josh Murray, 32, broke up in Dec. 2016, a month after Lace Morris, 27, and Grant Kemp, 28, called it quits.

The couple’s nuptials were supposed to be part of season four’s plot developments on Bachelor in Paradise, but production shut down after a producer filed a complaint that alleged contestant DeMario Jackson, 30, had inappropriate sexual conduct with Corinne Olympios, 24. All of the contestants were then sent home and both DeMario and Corinne have hired lawyers and will be seeking legal action regarding what went down. The executive recruiter has since lost his job and is demanding that the tapes of what happened be released to clear his name. As this scandal unfolds, Carly and Evan’s wedding is a nice reminder that good things have come out of this show.

