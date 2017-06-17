Did Beyonce Give Birth To A Boy & Girl? Pink & Blue Balloons With ‘B & J’ Card Delivered

Could the twins have arrived? On June 16, a woman was spotted heading into an LA hospital, carrying a card that read “B & J.”

We haven’t seen Beyonce out and about in quite some time, and on Thursday, Jay Z and Blue Ivy were reportedly spotted at a Los Angeles hospital. So, does this mean Bey has given birth? Well, this could be a new sign! On Friday, a woman was spotted at a hospital carrying a bouquet of flowers as well as two giant balloons — one that read, “Baby Girl” and one that read, “Baby Boy.” You can see the photos on E! News. Their eyewitness claims that the woman walked in the building, then came out, got into her car and went to an underground parking lot; she left five minutes later without the flowers.

Of course the gift could be for anyone in the hospital, but another clue is the card on the bouquet: it reads “B & J.” So did the Queen Bey and Jay they a boy and girl? Well, we told you on June 13 that Bey’s entourage was spotted at the hospital. Jay also skipped the Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala on June 15, where he was the first rapper to ever be inducted. He gave his thank you speech on Twitter since he — for some reason — couldn’t be there.

As we previously told you, Jay Z has been doing everything in his power to make Bey comfortable in her final days before the twins arrive. “Jay has been pampering Beyonce in the final days of her pregnancy, keeping her off her feet and having her favorite meals prepared for her at home,” an insider previously told us. “They are all set to go and ready for their new twins!”

