DeMario Jackson Planning ‘TV Interview’ To Tell His Side Of Story After ‘BIP’ Scandal

There are two sides to every story. DeMario Jackson promised ‘BIP’ viewers that his time was coming, and now, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that he’s planning a ‘big TV interview’ to clear his name.

Ever since the Bachelor In Paradise scandal broke out, DeMario Jackson, 30, has appeared cool, calm, and collected — at least on the surface. Little did we know he was planning to fire back against the sexual misconduct allegations in a MAJOR way! “DeMario is negotiating a big TV interview to share his side of the story after the BIP scandal,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The top contenders are Good Morning America or Entertainment Tonight. He desperately wants to clear his name. He’s scared that these terrible accusations will damage his reputation and stick with him forever. He’s a good guy and he wants people to know he did nothing wrong.”

Just a few days ago, The Bachelorette villain warned us that his “side was coming.” When reporters caught up with him at his dad’s home he appeared to be in high spirits and actually welcomed questions about the scandal. DeMario said he’s doing “great” with the help of friends, family, and Kanye West‘s music. Unfortunately, life for the reality star may not be as breezy as it once was before traveling to Mexico and allegedly hooking up with Corinne Olympios. DeMario recently revealed that he was FIRED from his job as an executive recruiter.

Now, he wants to stop this domino effect from carrying on and feels the only way to do that is by setting the record straight on TV. DeMario already has a few supporters who have openly spoken out against Corinne, calling BS on her victim claims. Bachelor In Paradise star Jasmine Goode says she was “taken back with Corinne’s statement that she’s the victim,” to the Daily Mail. “That may be the role she plays on the show, but it’s a role. I don’t believe she was a victim or traumatized.”

