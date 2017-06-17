Cristiano Ronaldo Headed To LA? Los Angeles Football Club Ready To Make Massive Offer

Following the tax fraud accusations made against Cristiano Ronaldo, HollywoodLife.com has learned that LAFC is hoping they’ll get him to join the brand new team.

“The new soccer team coming to Los Angeles wants to make a huge splash when they start playing,” an insider exclusively told HollywoodLife.com, adding they’re hoping Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, will be the way to do that. “They are monitoring his talks with Real Madrid and how he wants to leave the team and they are willing to offer him a contract that has never been seen in sports. They want to blow the Galaxy out of the water and be the soccer team of Los Angeles and the MLS. Acquiring Ronaldo would do that in an instant.”

It would definitely be a huge get for the new team, and as we previously reported, Cristiano wants out from Real Madrid. He was accused of failing to pay €14.7 million ($16.4 million) in taxes between 2011 and 2014, and he is absolutely furious abut it. Our sources tell us that he feels like a victim of persecution and that he’s not being treated fairly. He’s also “determined to leave Spain.” His agency has dismissed the accusations.

“It’s clear that [Ronaldo] did not try to evade taxes,” a statement from his agency, Gestifute, said. Christiano also took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of himself, with his finger to his lips. “Sometimes, the best answer [is] to be quiet,” he wrote.

