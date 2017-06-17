Chris Rock Thirsts Over Amber Rose’s Bootylicious Video — See Proof

Amber Rose has been showing off her hot body more than ever lately, and Chris Rock is starting to take notice. He even left a SUPER flirty comment on her latest sexy video — check it out here!

Chris Rock is on the prowl, and he’s totally eyeing Amber Rose! The sexy model took to Instagram to share a video of herself promoting the FashionNova brand, and the comedian left a comment hinting that he’s very much interested in her. In the video, Amber kneels on her bed and jiggles her booty while flashing a huge smile. “When he’s over 6’2, has a big d*** and a lot of money,” she captioned the vid. Chris responded directly to the caption by commenting, “What about 2 outta 3.” Although Amber gets thousands of comments on her Instagram, an eagle-eyed fan noticed this specific one, and took a screen grab as proof, which you can see below.

It’s been over two years since Chris filed for divorce from his wife of 18 years, Malaak Compton-Rock, although the split was just finalized in Aug. 2016. Clearly, Chris is back out there living the single life these days, and he’s obviously interested in what Amber has to offer. The 33-year-old has actually been getting a lot of attention for her sexy Instagram posts lately — Meek Mill also publicly showed her some love after she posted a controversial, full-frontal, naked pic which put her pubic hair on full display last week. The pic had everyone talking for days, but any hate Amber has gotten hasn’t stopped her from baring all.

“Amber is very proud of her body and loves to show it off,” an insider recently told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She loves to push people’s buttons and cause controversy. There’s no kind of hidden agenda in mind. She wants to provide an alternative body image from the usual stick-thin model types that young girls are subjected to seeing day in and day out.”

Somebody get #ChrisRock 😩 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 16, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

