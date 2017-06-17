Surrounded by famous family and friends, Pixie Geldof tied the knot with George Barnett in Majorca on June 17. The star-studded guest list included Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Alexa Chung and more!

Don’t get it twisted, just because Pixie Geldof, 26, arrived at her wedding on a bus that doesn’t mean the ceremony was anything less than glamorous. The fairytale celebration between the English model and new-husband George Barnett took place in Majorca, a small island off the coast of Spain. In attendance were father Bob Geldof, the Irish songwriter, his wife Jeanne, and famous friends Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and radio host Nick Grimshaw. Ahead of the ceremony, the boys sipped champagne while model Daisy Lowe and the rest of the bridesmaids awkwardly exited a bus onto Pixie’s family’s 17th century home in Majorca. SEE ALL THE WEDDING GUESTS HERE.

Dressed to the nines, the former One Direction bandmates and gal pal Alexa Chung watched Pixie walk down the aisle to meet her beloved. Everyone appeared to be in high spirits while some even wept tears of joy. Watching his daughter start a new chapter must have been monumentally special for Bob, especially after the tragedy his family faced in 2014. You may recall that Peaches Geldof died from a heroin overdose at the much-too-young age of 25. Her sudden passing shattered the lives of Pixie and Bob, who reportedly revealed that he considered suicide because the pain was intolerable.

To this day Peaches’ loved ones continue to fight through the heartache but they found a reason to smile and embrace each other at Pixie’s wedding. The bride dazzled in a white, floor-length gown with many layers and a short train. She carried an elegant bouquet white roses down the aisle and styled her dark brown hair in a half down, half up do’ with flirty waves that shaped her face and cheekbones.

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite picture from Pixie’s wedding ceremony?