Bill Cosby: Judge Declares Mistrial In Sexual Assault Case

The verdict is finally in — a judge has declared a mistrial in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case after the jury was unable to come to a decision following five days of deliberations.

After days of deliberation, Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case has ended in a mistrial on June 17. “The jury is hopelessly deadlocked,” Judge Steven O’Neill confirmed. “This is not a victory for anyone.” The judge questioned each juror separately before coming to the decision, two full days after it was first revealed that the jury was not able to agree on the verdict.

Out of the numerous defamation civil cases female accusers filed against Bill Cosby, 79, there was only one criminal case — Andrea Constand‘s. Constand — a former employee of Temple University — claimed that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her at his mansion [near Philadelphia] in Jan. and Feb. of 2004. The case was classified as a criminal case, because in PA, The Statute of Limitations says that an individual has up to 12 years to file. So, do the math — 2004 plus 12 is 2016. And, Constand’s lawyers filed right in the nick of time to take Cosby to court. Before the trial, Cosby continuously denied Constand’s claims. He then pleaded not guilty to three charges of aggravated indecent assault, a second-degree felony, before the trial.

It took a jury — of seven men and five women — five days to deliberate Cosby’s future, and they were unable to come up with a verdict. The actor faced 30 years in prison on three different charges of aggravated assault. The three charges of aggravated assault accuse Cosby of assaulting Constand without her consent; assaulting Constand when she was unconscious; and assaulting her using drugs to substantially impair her ability to consent.

Cosby and Andrea met back in 2002 while she was the director of operations for women’s basketball at his alma-mater, Temple University. After he allegedly sexually assaulted Constand, she moved to Canada, where she has been employed as a massage therapist ever since.

