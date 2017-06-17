Omg, it finally happened! Beyonce has reportedly given birth to her & Jay Z’s twins, and of course fans are beside themselves! We could not be happier for the couple AND Blue Ivy who is now a big sister. Get all the exciting details here!

The moment fans have been waiting for has arrived, and this is not a drill! Beyonce, 35, is now a THREE-time mom, according to People, and we are kind of freaking out. Giving birth to her and her husband Jay Z‘s, 47, twins on June 17, we can only imagine how thrilled the newly-expanded fam must be. Even better, Blue Ivy, 5, is no longer an only child — yay! “Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source told the publication on Saturday afternoon.

Beyonce blew our minds with her bombshell of a baby announcement back in February, and in the months after, the singer flaunted her baby bump all over social media — getting way more candid this time around than when she was pregnant with Blue in 2011. Posting glamour shot after glamour shot for her fans, Bey proved that she knows how to ROCK pregnancy. Remember the gorgeous green gown she wore to the Beauty and The Beast premiere? Stunning!

But of course while pregnancy looked great on Beyonce, motherhood looks even better! And to prepare for her and Jay’s little arrivals, the star couple were reportedly hard at work creating THE perfect space to raise all three of their kids in. In April, the pair even put down $120 million for a 30,000 square foot mansion in LA — and apparently it’s beyond lavish, featuring four pools, eight bedrooms, and even bulletproof windows!

For those who need a refresher, Beyonce first sparked pregnancy rumors in January after an unedited pic from an Ivy Park photoshoot of hers leaked — and she seemed to be rocking a baby bump in the image. It was then HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned Bey was going to announce the news soon — and she did! We’re so excited that the Carter twins are finally here, and we can’t wait to find out more about them. Congrats again, Beyonce and Jay Z!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you psyched that Beyonce’s twins have finally arrived? Congratulate her and Jay in the comments below!