Bernice Burgos Sings Breezy’s Music In Sexy Dress: Flirting With Chris After T.I. Split?

Bernice Burgos is really sending a message to Chris Brown. The hottie was caught getting down to ‘Whatever You Want’ (ft. Breezy) for the second time this month and it looks like she’s totally done with T.I.!

Bernice Burgos, 37, may be ready to officially let her alleged former beau T.I., 36, go in favor of rapper Chris Brown, 28 — or at least that’s the message she seems to be sending to Breezy through social media. On June 16, the model posted a video of her singing and dancing to Chris and Meek Mill‘s track “Whatever You Want.” Bernice locked eyes with the camera as she slithered around in her skin-tight black dress. Now, that is definitely proof that Bernice is into the song, but is it proof she’s flirting with Chris?

On June 4, Bernice — who was connected to the still-married T.I. for months until rumors of a split started a few weeks ago — was seen moving her hips in a white thong bikini at the beach to, you guessed it, “Whatever You Want.” The hottie called the beat her fave “summer song” of the year. Now we’re wondering if Bernice really loves the song, or is trying to get Chris’ attention. As we previously told you, he has been sliding into Bernice’s DMs!

While Bernice may be flirting with Chris, we know that she has feelings for T.I., and may not be ready to let go of him yet. But the drama there is REAL, as he seems to go back and forth constantly on what he wants and if he and wife Tiny, 41, should be together or not. Looks like for now the best thing Bernice can do is just enjoy herself and dance! Click here to see pics of T.I., Tiny and Bernice’s relationship timeline.

