Are you seeing this, Scott Disick?! The reality star’s recent fling, Bella Thorne, is in Vegas for a music festival this weekend, and she showed a LOT of skin in her night one outfit on June 16. Check out her sexy look here!

Bella Thorne, 19, is no stranger to wearing skimpy outfits, and she was at it again on Snapchat June 16. The Famous In Love star posted a series of sexy videos of herself to the social media app, in which she’s wearing nothing but a crop top halter, underwear, and revealing fringe skirt. The ensemble put her killer abs and long legs on full display, and it went perfectly with her out-there, bright pink hair, which she just debuted last week. Don’t worry, this wasn’t an every day look for Bella — she was wearing the outfit to attend the Electric Daisy Carnival, a music festival in Las Vegas! Those who attend the event are known to wear quite eccentric looks, so Bella would’ve totally fit in.

EDC will last for the entire weekend, so there’s a lot more fun — and funky outfits — to be had. However, according to Bella’s Twitter, she may have had enough after the first night. “Why do they make beds so comfortable,” she wrote. “I’m trying to rage not sleep #edc.” Bella recently opened up about her partying habits, and admitted that while she likes to dance all night and party with the best of them, she’s not big on the drinking aspect of it. In fact, that was her reason for ditching Scott Disick, 32, in Cannes after just a few days together last month.

“I love to go out and have fun, I love to f***ing dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that,” she explained. “It was way too much for me. I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.'” Scott went on to flaunt PDA with various women after Bella flew off, but she admitted they’re still “cool” and keep in touch now that they’re both back home. We can imagine Scott will probably be drooling over these new pics, though…

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella’s look at EDC?!