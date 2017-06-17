Barron Trump Rocks Cool Soccer Gear Heading To Camp David With Melania & Donald

Barron Trump is ready for a relaxing weekend away. The 11-year-old joined his parents and grandparents on June 17 for a trip to Camp David!

For the first time since he was elected president, Donald Trump flew with his family to Camp David, the retreat in the Catoctin Mountains in Maryland. He was spotted leaving the White House, with wife Melania Trump and son Barron Trump by his side. While the president wore his signature blue suit and Melania wore a Gabriela Hearst Chelsea Shirtdress that cost $1,795 and brown flats, Barron was in full weekend gear — Arsenal Football Club shorts with matching knee-high red socks and a white t-shirt.

Trump’s in-laws, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, also joined joined the first family on the adventure; the camp has been a hideaway used for presidents since 1943 — President Roosevelt was the first to use it for a meeting with Winston Churchill; George H. W. Bush‘s daughter also was married there. The camp covers more than 125 acres and is a quiet home away from home for the first families. Many are surprised to see Trump there, as he is more of a city man, of course. He recently told foreign newspapers that the Camp David retreat was “very rustic,” telling the reporters, “You know how long you’d like it? For about 30 minutes.”

Of course, it seems like the perfect vacation for Father’s Day weekend — so why would Barron need to dress up? Barron and Melania just moved into the White House on June 11, and he dressed super casual that day as well, wearing dark jeans and a gray and blue t-shirt with the phrase, “The Expert” printed on it. Again, he’s only 11 years old, so why dress up for moving day or travel day, right?

