‘BIP’: Corinne Allegedly Got So Drunk She ‘Face-Planted’ In Hot Tub With DeMario

New details about Corinne Olympios’ alleged state during her hookup with DeMario Jackson on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ reveal she was allegedly so drunk that she couldn’t even stand while they were getting it on in the hot tub. Here’s the latest info.

It’s no secret that Corinne Olympios, 24, had a lot to drink before she hooked up with DeMario Jackson, 30, on Bachelor in Paradise, but the question that remains is: Was she too drunk to consent? He claims their hookup was totally consensual, while she says she doesn’t even remember much at all from the night in question, and feels production should’ve stepped in and stopped things before they got as far as they allegedly did. Now, TMZ reports that the 24-year-old chugged half a bottle of champagne, multiple mixed drinks with hard liquor and one or two shots before hooking up with DeMario, according to “sources involved in Corinne’s representation.” The insiders claim that Corinne’s drunken state was evident after she allegedly ‘face-planted’ in the Jacuzzi.

The Corinne sources aren’t denying that she may have consented to the hookup, however, they’re adamant that production should’ve been aware of how drunk she was after seeing her alleged behavior and put a stop to it. A fellow cast member even reportedly told producers to stop things after the alleged face-plant, but they responded that Corinne was “fine,” according to TMZ. However, the site also has sources who allegedly saw the vide0 and claim there was no face-plant and that Corinne was completely coherent the entire time. The investigation into what actually happened is ongoing, and production on Bachelor in Paradise continues to remain suspended.

This unfortunate situation has turned into a case of he-said/she-said, with Corinne and DeMario both preparing for whatever legal action awaits. As we previously reported, it was not Corinne who reported alleged negligence on-set — rather, it was a show producer who filed a complaint after seeing the footage and revealing it made him/her “uncomfortable.” The future of Bachelor in Paradise remains uncertain.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think happened between Corinne and DeMario? Do you think the show will be cancelled?