Meghan Markle Wears Gold Ring Gifted From Prince Harry: Is She Engaged? See Pic

Is there another royal wedding on the horizon? Meghan Markle was spotted wearing a gold band, which is said to be a gift from boyfriend Prince Harry, on her finger. Now, fans are buzzing that the couple could be engaged!

Celebrities are so crafty these days. Everything from album releases to wedding ceremonies has become so secretive and undercover, despite the fact that their lives are dedicated to being in the public eye. How does this relate to Prince Harry, 32, and Meghan Markle, 35? Well, the Suits actress was spotted wearing a simplistic gold band on her thumb at the Austin, Texas airport. (SEE IT HERE). We don’t want to assume they’re engaged just yet, mainly because her ring isn’t on the right finger. But like we said, stars have a way of sneakily hiding things from their fans!

The beautiful gold band is reportedly a gift from Harry, who has previously showered his girlfriend with tons of jewelry. “It’s a gold band and Harry gave it to her about six weeks ago,” an insider told The Mail. “She’s happily told people on set that it is from him and said it is a little too big so she is always careful not to lose sight of it.” The first piece he bought for her was a white and blue bracelet that she wears regularly, followed by a $6,000 Cartier Love bracelet. The lock-and-key design of it is a true symbol of Harry’s commitment to her, and vice-versa.

While a wedding may not be in the works just yet, friends close to the couple can’t stop buzzing about their perfect romance! Meghan’s Suits co-star, Patrick J. Adams, revealed that she’s “super excited and happy” with her life right now and can’t wait to build a real future with Mr. Royalty. “Meghan and I have been such good friends for years now and to see her so happy is great,” he gushed to Entertainment Tonight at the 2017 ATX Television Festival. So sweet!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Harry and Meghan are secretly engaged?