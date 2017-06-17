JLo & A-Rod Hold Hands In The City Of Love After Sexy Cruise In Swimsuits

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are the definition of love, so there is only one place where they can be truly happy — Paris! The couple was spotted in the city of love on June 17 heading to the Louvre!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 41, are soaking up all the romance Paris has to offer! Jennifer and Alex, who are still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, are vacationing in France and were seen looking just as fashionable as the locals on June 17 as they headed into the Louvre holding hands. JLo looked just like an old Hollywood movie star wearing giant sunglasses, large hoop earrings, and a yellow, gold, grey and black print dress that tied up at the neck in a bow! The latin queen carried a beautiful tan purse and wore strappy stilettos. Keeping cool as usual, A-Rod wore his own sexy shades, a VERY tight light blue shirt, white pants and brown shoes.

We’re betting these two were on their way into the museum to see some gooey and romantic works of art. The pair have definitely been bitten by the love bug and continue to be seen in increasingly intimate situations — including spending some very steamy hours on a sexy cruise in Antibes the day before their museum outing! JLo’s choice of a tiny cream-colored crochet one-piece swimsuit definitely made it seem like they were focusing on less cultural experiences that day, if you know what we mean!

The pair have taken some serious steps, including introducing their families! A-Rod is even willing to make a fool out of himself for her, which is exactly what he did in the middle of a recent Access Hollywood interview backstage at her Las Vegas residency show. The famous baseball player jumped into the frame while the cameras were rolling and said, “Good show, baby,” after her Jennifer Lopez: All I Have performance. Then he planted a big wet one on her cheek and ran off and JLo gushed, “He’s the best.” Click here to see pics of Alex and JLo in NYC.

