Best Dressed Of The Week: Zendaya, Gigi Hadid & More

Our fave stars stepped out in a slew of stylish looks, showing off so many different trends — did you have a favorite? From Zendaya to Kim Kardashian, see who made our best-dressed list this week and VOTE for who you think deserves to take home the title.

There was so much variety this week on the red carpet, as our fave style stars pushed the boundaries and tried new trends — and it led to so many gorgeous looks! As some stars embraced a chic take on trousers and the menswear trend, other leading ladies opted for sexy glamour in cutouts and sheer — and they all rocked the looks with confidence and ease.

Scarlett Johansson was everywhere we turn as she promoted her film, Rough Night, where she stunned in a silver cutout Michael Kors gown for the NYC premiere, where she was joined by the powerhouse female cast. Her appearance came on the heels of her arrival at the Tony Awards, where she looked just as glam on the red carpet in another look by the designer just two days before the big premiere.

Despite sweltering temperatures that surpassed 90 degrees, Kim Kardashian proved that she’s immune to the heat as she was covered up, from head-to-toe, in a striped suit, serving up a professional look with a seriously chic twist for the Forbes Women’s Summit — and she totally mastered the trend.

Not only did Zendaya land on VOGUE for the very first time, but she also rocked the red carpet as she promoted her highly-anticipated role in her first feature film, Spider-Man: Homecoming

, when she stepped out in a beautiful blue Jonathan Simkhai bias-cut dress, which she paired with matching Manolo Blahnik pumps in the very same blue hue.

While these leading ladies served up serious glamour, they weren’t alone — check out all our fave looks on the red carpet and VOTE for your fave look.