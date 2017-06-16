Young Thug Finally Drops His New Album & Fans Are Obsessed

Finally! Young Thug just released his new album, ‘Beautiful Thugger Girls’ and it’s his best music yet. The hip hop artist dropped an incredible singing album, produced by Drake, and you can listen right here!

Young thug, 25, has his fans going nuts! The hip hop artist dropped his first album since his 2016 mixtape, Jeffery. And, he came back with a whole new sound. Young Thug’s new, singing album was originally titled Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls, [aka, E.B.B.T.G.]. However, it was shortened to Beautiful Thugger Girls.

The 14-track album has features from major music moguls, including, Future, 33, Snoop Dogg, 45, Millie Go Lightly, Lil Durk, 24, and Jacquees, 23. And, Young Thug’s good friends, London On Da Track, 26, Wheezy and Drake, 30, all put their print on his album as producers. Although we’re obsessed with every track on the record, Young Thug’s album is noticeably missing his earlier released track, “Safe”.

Young Thug first informed his fans of a new album back in April 2017. He told fans that he would drop a singing album, produced by Drake, and he certainly delivered. Then, just a few hours before the album’s release, he took to Instagram [June 16] to deliver a sweet message to his fans. “I love everybody in the world for allowing me to put out music the way I want,” he captioned a photo of him with an “E.B.B.T.B.” cake. “I even love the critics because I know it’s all love.” Well done, Young Thug! Check out the full track list below, and take a listen!

Beautiful Thugger Girls track list:

1. “Family Don’t Matter” (Feat. Millie Go Lightly)

2. “Tomorrow Til Infinity”

3. “She Wanna Party”

4. “Daddy’s Birthday”

5. “Do U Love Me”

6. “Relationship” Feat. Future

7. “You Said”

8. “On Fire”

9. “Get High” Feat. Snoop Dogg & Lil Durk

10. “Feel It”

11. “Me Or Us”

12. “Oh Yeah”

13. “For Y’all” Feat. Jacquees

14. “Take Care”

You can also access Young Thug’s new album on Spotify! While you’re listening to the new record, take a look a what the critics had to say, below!

Anybody that say Young Thug ain't a creative genius is a liar. Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls. — 3:33 (@wiifebeater) June 16, 2017

Young Thug's music is not for everyone. You need a certain amount of intelligence to understand his music — KING (@DEVONTHESAV) June 16, 2017

Adele was going to be on Young Thug- Beautiful Thugger Girls but turned it down bc thugs vocals were "too beautiful to compete with" — javiercito (@trbutemnyxx) June 16, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite track on Young Thug’s album?