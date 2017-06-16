‘Wife Swap’ Family Tragedy: Jacob Stockdale Kills Mom & Brother & Attempts Suicide

Jacob Stockdale, a 25-year-old whose family starred on ‘Wife Swap’ in 2008, allegedly shot and killed his mother and brother before turning the gun on himself in a suicide attempt.

Jacob Stockdale, 25, allegedly murdered his mother Kathryn Stockdale, 54, and his little brother James Stockdale, 21, on June 16, according to TMZ. The Stockdale boys, along with their two other brothers and father, made up a bluegrass band together in Ohio, with Jacob as the fiddler. They also famously starred on the hit ABC show Wife Swap in 2008. Police revealed that Jacob shot Kathryn and James before attempting to kill himself. Though his family died, he is still alive and was airlifted to a hospital in unknown condition. See more pics of the Stockdale family, here.

The family was portrayed as “devoutly religious” in the 2008 episode. They claimed to “censor all that their kids watch and listen to,” which meant no video games, pop music, cussing, or dating. The teenage sons revealed on the show that they had never kissed a girl or been on a date, and they were home-schooled to control their interaction with the outside world. They were raised on a farm, and can be seen killing chickens in the show. Kathryn was swapped with another mom in Illinois.

Timothy Stockdale, Jacob’s father, said in a statement that “Kathy has been my beloved wife of 32 years and a wonderful mother to our four sons. She loved nothing more than being a mother and grandmother.” He also “appreciates the prayers and support we are receiving from our friends and the community.” Their brother Calvin Stockdale said that Jacob “is still in critical condition and we are praying for his physical recovery as our family makes funeral plans and begins the healing process.” So far it is unclear what happened leading up to the murders, but it has shaken the Beach City, Ohio neighborhood. “This is a tragedy for the family. It is a tragedy for the community,” said Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier.

