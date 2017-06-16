H.E.R: 5 Things To Know About The Mysterious R&B Singer

Have you heard H.E.R? Who? Exactly. The R&B singer keeps her identity a secret but she let the world know she dropped ‘Vol. 2’ on June 16. While cranking her new music, get all the details about H.E.R.

1. She just released some new music. The mysterious H.E.R. burst onto the R&B scene in 2016 with Vol. 1, which generated a huge buzz because she took a classic, soulful sound and effortlessly merged it with a modern drum beat (according to YouKnowIGotSoul.com). Even though H.E.R. keeps her identity a secret, she’s back in the spotlight, thanks to Vol. 2. Called the “second half” of her debut, the 8-song collection (EP?) was released on June 16. Along with some brand new tracks, it contains some songs that have you’ve probably heard playing at all the hottest parties, like the ballad “Every Kind Of Way.”

2. H.E.R. keeps her identity a secret to keep the focus on the music. When RCA Records sent out early streams of Vol. 1 in 2016, they said they couldn’t “tell [people] much about H.E.R,” according to the Los Angeles Times. Huh. There was a reason they weren’t spilling the tea on who she was. “The mystery is a metaphor for who I am, or who I was at the time of creating the project,” she said in a 2016 phone interview, saying that she’d rather keep people talking about her music than herself.

“I feel like oftentimes we don’t like to be open as people about our emotions or things that we are going through,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “At the time [of recording], I was very closed off except for when I was writing or when I was in the studio.” During the talk, she refused to say her age, where she lived or any other details of her identity (though she did say she was calling from New York.)

3. H.E.R. actually stands for something. While her name is not the easiest to Google, there’s a reason why she took on the moniker “H.E.R.” It’s actually an honest acronym for “Having Everything Revealed.” Wait, a person named “Having Everything Revealed” wants to keep her identity a secret? “It’s kind of ironic, right?” she told the Times.

4. Some music legends are huge fans of H.E.R. When Vol. 1 dropped, some major music stars immediately fell in love with H.E.R.’s voice. Alicia Keys, 36, absolutely raved about it online, as did Wyclef Jean, 47, and Bryson Tiller, 24. H.E.R. is actually joining Bryson for the “Set It Off” tour in August. Will she pull a Sia, 41, and perform in a huge wig?

5. H.E.R.’s secret identity is…not so secret? Okay. Quit reading if you enjoy having fun mysteries in your life. SPOILER ALERT – the Internet might have already uncovered H.E.R.’s identity. Lauren Nostro of Genius went all Sherlock after H.E.R.’s debut, discovering that the 2016 RCA promo included a cover of Drake’s “Jungle.” That cover was previously released in 2015 by an artist called – SPOILER ALERT, again – Gabi Wilson. Gabi, as a 10-year-old girl, performed a version of Alicia Key’s “Fallin’” on the Maury show. Gabi signed with MBK Entertainment/J Records in 2010, which merged with RCA afterwards. So, it’s possibly that Gabi is H.E.R.. Surprised?

Are you a big fan of H.E.R., HollywoodLifers?