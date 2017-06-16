What Is Placenta Previa? Everything To Know About The Pregnancy Condition Jenny Mollen Has

After Jenny Mollen got diagnosed with placenta previa, the pregnant actress, who’s currently 23 weeks along, told fans that she’s actually not worried about her condition! However, the problem CAN be serious. Here’s what you need to know about placenta previa — and how Jenny feels about having it!

Jenny Mollen, 38, revealed via Instagram last week, on June 8, that, at 22 weeks pregnant, she has placenta previa. Placenta previa is a condition where the placenta covers at least part of the cervix, and while it’s not serious for everyone, in some situations, it can be challenging to deal with. Jenny, however, has been super optimistic about her diagnosis. “It actually hasn’t been a big deal so far because I’m so early,” Jenny told People magazine on June 14. “I had a c-section the first time because I never dilated, so I’m not that concerned because I expected to have to be cut open again.”

If Jenny’s placenta previa continues, the star WILL in fact need a C-section, but it sounds like she’s already prepared for that! Placenta previa can also cause severe bleeding during delivery and even during pregnancy, according to Mayo Clinic. To avoid worsening the condition, doctors typically recommend that women avoid activities that might cause contractions, which would include: having sex, douching, or using tampons. To decrease their risk for bleeding, women are asked to limit activities such as running, squatting, and jumping.

In many circumstances, women who are diagnosed with placenta previa early on in their pregnancy, no longer have it when it’s time to give birth. In fact, it’s not uncommon to have the condition at some point during pregnancy — especially if the patient has had a child before, has scars on their uterus, is carrying more than one baby, or is over the age of 35 — but the longer a woman has it, the more serious it can be. A C-section is then needed if a woman still has the condition when she goes into labor.

Wanna make out and talk about my placenta previa? #22weeks A post shared by Jenny Mollen (@jennyandteets2) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

If you have placenta previa, your doctor will need to monitor you and your baby to reduce the risk of these serious complications. Complications can even be life-threatening if bleeding becomes too severe. For example, vaginal bleeding can occur during labor, delivery, or in the first few hours after delivery. The baby may also need to come out earlier than expected. In terms of symptoms, bright red vaginal bleeding without pain during the second half of pregnancy is the main sign of placenta previa. Some women also have contractions.

Jenny and her husband Jason Biggs, 39, welcomed their first child, 3-year-old son Sid, back in 2014. They announced they were expecting again in April. “This is how I told my son babies are made. #numbertwo,” Jenny wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself pretending to use a tool to suck the snot out of Jason’s nose. Cute? Gross? You be the judge! LOL.

