T.I. Takes Kids On Fun-Filled Family Vacation To Disney World — Why Tiny Stayed Home

While T.I. has been having a blast in Disney World — with his & Tiny Harris’ kids no less — Tiny has been home alone! T.I. even took 1-year-old daughter Heiress on the family vacay, which has been ‘very hard’ for Tiny. But just why did Tiny skip the fun? HL EXCLUSIVELY found out!

Although T.I., 36, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, haven’t been on the best terms since Tiny filed for divorce late last year, that doesn’t mean she’s not missing the family trip to Disney World T.I. planned! In fact, Tiny is currently home all by her lonesome, as T.I. treated their shared baby daughter Heiress Harris, 1, and his daughter with ex Ms. Niko, Deyjah Imani Harris, 15, to the Disney fun. Hmm, did Tiny skip the vacay to avoid T.I.? After all, they seem to be at major odds lately as they’ve both been flaunting other relationships via social media!

“T.I. is in Florida at Disney World with all the kids, even baby Heiress. Tiny stayed home to rehearse for her big comeback performance with Xscape,” a Tiny insider shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, bashing the speculation that Tiny didn’t go because she doesn’t want to be in the same room as her ex. “They’re only a couple of weeks out so it’s crunch time.” Regardless of WHY she didn’t go, Tiny is certainly missing her fam now! We don’t blame her either, the whole vacation is in honor of Deyjah!

“It’s her stepdaughter’s sweet sixteen and they’re celebrating that,” our source explained. “It’s very hard for Tiny to be missing this and especially being without Heiress. This is the furthest apart they’ve ever been and it’s not easy.” But at the same time, our insider revealed that she’s excited to be rehearsing again — and can’t wait for her group’s reunion! “She wishes she was there with her family but she’s also very excited about this Xscape reunion,” our source said. “She’s finally putting her career first again, and that means sacrifices like missing out on this trip to Disney World.”

In so jealous my family is having a ball at the Magic Kingdom while I'm home rehearsing! Be careful what u ask for j/k look at my beautiful princess @princess_of_da_south bout to be 16 in 3days!! Wish I could be there too.. Missing yall! 🙏🏽👑💛💙💜 A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jun 15, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Tiny even took to Instagram to reveal she’s “jealous” of her family living it up in Florida without her. “In so jealous my family is having a ball at the Magic Kingdom while I’m home rehearsing!” she shared on June 15, along with a photo gallery of her loved ones celebrating Deyjah’s sweet 16. “Be careful what u ask for j/k look at my beautiful princess @princess_of_da_south bout to be 16 in 3days!! Wish I could be there too.. Missing yall! 🙏🏽👑💛💙💜.” At least she’s a good sport about it!

