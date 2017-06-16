T.I. ‘Can’t Shake His Jealous Feelings’ For Tiny — Has His Entourage Keeping An Eye On Her

Even though T.I. and Tiny’s marriage is over, that doesn’t mean he’s ready to see her to move on with a new man. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Tip’s entourage will be spying on his ex.

Uh oh! While T.I., 36, doesn’t want to be married to Tiny, 41, anymore, he also doesn’t want his baby mama to be getting cozy with other men following their divorce proceedings! “T.I. still has a lot of feelings for the mother if his children and even if things are ending between them, he can’t shake his jealous feelings when he thinks about her being with anyone else. T.I. has asked guys in his crew to go to Tiny’s event in the ATL this weekend to spy on his ex,” a source in Atlanta tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. That is SO selfish of Tip, especially since he moved on from Tiny to a fling with Bernice Burgos, 37, which the former reality star loved throwing in Xscape singer’s face.

Since she’s going back on the market, Tiny has hired a hot trainer Kory Phillips to get her in the sexiest shape of her life. She’s been posting videos of their workouts to her Instagram account and Tip has seen their hot conditioning sessions. That isn’t sitting well with him at all. “T.I. has all kinds of emotions about Tiny, especially now that she has interest in her new trainer Kory. T.I. has asked his entourage to keep a special eye out for this dude Kory moving in on Tiny at the club this weekend,” our insider continues.

“T.I. gave his guys strict direction to secretly follow Tiny around the club and report all of her behavior back to him. If she talks to cute guys, drinks too much, or if she kisses or leaves with anyone, T.I. wants to know about it,” our source adds. Well, if Tiny does want to get her party on and go home with a cute guy, that’s her business! Maybe seeing her with a new man is exactly what it will take for the rapper to decide to give their marriage another chance.

