Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Held Hands & Watched New Tupac Film On Romantic Night Date

Cuties! Selena Gomez and The Weekend got an early jump on seeing the new Tupac Shakur biopic, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details inside their sweet L.A. date night on June 15.

Just because they are world famous superstars doesn’t mean that Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, can’t have a nice quiet date night out on the town. The couple wanted to catch the new Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me on June 15, and hit up the late showing at LA’s popular outdoor shopping destination The Grove. “Selena and The Weeknd looked really romantic as they held hands coming into the theater. They made a quick stop at the snack bar before taking their seats,” a source at the theater tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The two went as incognito as possible by dressing super casual, with Selena wearing a black jacket, legging and white tennies while her man wore a camouflage jacket and black sweats.

“The pair looked very happy and were inseparable. The happy couple seemed to be enjoying each other’s company as they watched a late night screening of the new Tupac movie. They left together shortly after the movie,” the insider adds. Paparazzi caught the pair leaving the theater out a side door, with their hulking bodyguard leading the way. Sel was sweetly holding on to The Weeknd’s arm until the camera flashes started going off. At that point she pulled away to cover her face while her man — whose real name is Abel Tesfaye — pulled the hood of his jacket down over his head.

It’s great that the couple were able to enjoy a night on the town in L.A. together, because Abel is heading off on a European tour soon that will keep him busy until late July. Man, that guy is always on the road! At least Selena has proven that no matter where in the world he is — from Amsterdam to Argentina — she’s always ready to hit the friendly skies to meet back up with her honey.

HollywoodLifers, are you planning to see the new Tupac Shakur movie like Selena and Abel did?