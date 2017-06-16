Stephen Colbert Jokes Jeff Sessions Is A ‘Stoner’ In Hilarious ‘Late Show’ Sketch

Could Attorney General Jeff Sessions be a secret ‘stoner’? Stephen Colbert released a hilarious video during the ‘Late Show’ that suggested just that. You have to watch!

Comedian and host Stephen Colbert, 53, took a fun jab at United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions, 70, and his stoner like demeanor in a memorable sketch called How to Spot a Stoner on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on June 15. The sketch features various clips of Sessions’ responses to political questions concerning marijuana at his senate hearing. With some sly editing, the video makes it look like Sessions had dry mouth, was paranoid, anxious, had memory loss and of course a bad case of the giggles. Hilarious! See some of the funniest pics from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert here!

The mockery is quite ironic considering the very conservative Sessions has been known to be strictly anti-drug and has shut down pro marijuana policies. The politician recently caused controversy after he personally asked Congress to prosecute medical marijuana providers that have been in effect since 2014, The Washington Post reported. His request would undo federal medical-marijuana protections known as the Rohrabbacher-Farr amendment and let the Justice Department use federal funds to prevent certain states from passing their own State laws to authorize marijuana for medical reasons. Sessions has also been under scrutiny along with other members of the Trump administration about a possible meeting with Russians in regards to a Russian collusion in the presidential election.

In addition to Stephen’s show, Sessions has been the center of jokes on Saturday Night Live and Late Night with Seth Meyers on which comedic actress Kate McKinnon, 33, did an infamous impression of him during his senate testimony. It seems any word that comes out of the lawyer’s mouth is ready to be twisted for a laugh. We can only wait to see what other Sessions jokes are on the horizon!

