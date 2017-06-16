Rihanna Flaunts Cleavage In Plunging White Dress At LVMH Young Fashion Designer Awards

All hail BadGalRiRi! Rihanna stepped out looking flawless in a plunging dress that screamed summer style goals at the LVMH Young Fashion Designer Awards, as she put her cleavage on display in her billowing frock.

Whether she’s turning heads with her street-style, rocking the red carpet or shutting it down in a music video, Rihanna‘s signature style is always on our radar — and that’s because there isn’t any trend she’s too afraid to try or any look she can’t pull off. That proved to be the case when she skipped across the pond to Paris for the LVMH Young Fashion Designer 2017 event at the Louis Vuitton Foundation on June 16, where RiRi, 29, opted for a white dress that was summery and chic — and served up a view of her assets, thanks to the plunging neckline that made it clear she was braless beneath the ensemble.

Rihanna was all smiles when she stepped out in the effortless look, which she accessorized with a black fedora — it was an unexpected twist, but we aren’t surprised to see her infuse an edgy vibe into the outfit. Beneath the hat, she also sported a black-and-white bandana as her hair was worn in a long bob that stopped right at the shoulders. Her billowing, long-sleeved frock grazed the floor and flowed around her as she walked to the stage. She further accessorized with two layered gold chains and a maroon crocodile purse.

RiRi had the honors of presenting this year’s winner with the award — and the 2017 LVMH Prize went to Marine Serre. Prior to her appearance, D.J Khaled‘s highly anticipated video for “Wild Thoughts, ” featuring Rihanna herself, dropped — and she looked equally as amazing as she took on a sexier approach to dressing.

Summer is mere days away and there’s no better time to break out a boho white maxi, just like Rihanna did! What did you think of her latest look? Did you love her unexpected styling?