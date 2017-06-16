‘PLL’ EP Marlene King Reveals The Qs That Will Get Answered In The Finale & More

The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ series finale is upon us, and HollywoodLife.com talked with showrunner Marlene King EXCLUSIVELY about what fans can expect. She reveals the exact questions you WILL get answers to!

Pretty Little Liars is all about leaving fans on the edge of their seats. With the two-hour series finale airing soon — June 27 — there are a lot of questions that need to get answered before we say goodbye to Rosewood forever. Thankfully, Marlene King is getting specific on what we’re going to find out in the highly-anticipated final episode. She told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that we will get answers to “who is AD, who gets married, and why is AD AD,” she sad. “I think that’s the biggest question. I love the reveal, but the story behind the reveal is always the most interesting. I think in this finale, it’s especially intriguing and important and interesting.”

Co-executive producer Lisa Cochran also added that the finale will give fans a sense of where everyone is headed. “We also plant, which is really nice to send the fans with where it moves to,” she told HollywoodLife.com. “I think we give the fans an ability to project afterward, and to follow the story… where life would be.”

Even though the show hasn’t even ended yet, fans are already talking about continuing the story. When asked if the finale leaves it open for more episodes in the future, Marlene said: “Yes, but the ending is the ending. We can always come up with some great new way but we didn’t leave some dangling chad there that needed to be connected. I feel like it’s a real ending. You can sort of project your ideas of where the girls are going from there with their lives — they’re launched into a new emotional journey.”

Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think A.D. is? Sound off on your thoughts and theories below!