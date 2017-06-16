Perrie Edwards Flashes Cleavage In Bikini On Romantic Vacay With Her Hot BF

Ooh la la! Perrie Edwards let her sexy body show in a tiny bikini while on an intimate exotic vacation with her hot boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. See the gorgeous pics here!

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards, 23, wasn’t shy about flaunting her cleavage in a provocative bikini while on a romantic getaway with English footballer beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, this week. The singer went on an exotic journey to an unknown location where she shared tons of fun moments via Snapchat. From displaying her toned abs while standing in a mirror alone to posing in a form-fitting dress while getting ready for a dinner date with Alex, she sure showed us she was having a good time! See some of the hottest pics of Perrie and Alex here!

Although the trip ended up being amazing, it didn’t start off that way. It seems the songstress went on a very scary helicopter ride before touching down at her destination. The beauty shared a selfie of her and Alex in a helicopter looking worried with the caption, “Think we might actually die in this helicopter.” It wasn’t long after when she posted a photo of her relaxing boyfriend by the water, but this time with the caption, “we made it.” We’re happy the duo landed safely and continued their time together with nothing but smiles!

Perrie and Alex first went public with their relationship in Feb. 2017 and have been going strong ever since. The athlete seems to be supporting her after a highly-publicized tough breakup with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, 24, in 2015. The former couple started dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2013. Perrie’s career with Little Mix has led her to great success and she even released some hits that were apparently inspired by Zayn. Perhaps we’ll hear some hits about Alex soon too? We hope so!

