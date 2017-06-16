Olivia Culpo Joins The Sexy Braless Trend With X-Cut Top & Daisy Duke Shorts

So long, winter wardrobe! Embracing that sunny LA weather, a braless Olivia Culpo strolled along Melrose Avenue in high-waisted Daisy Duke jean shorts and a black X-shaped T-shirt — the perfect outfit for staying cool.

Summer has officially arrived! In the heart of June, Olivia Culpo, 25, switched out her winter closet for nothing but jeans, t-shirts, and stylish gladiator sandals. The actress is the latest celebrity to jump on the sexy braless trend that’s spreading throughout young Hollywood. Trendsetters like Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, and Miley Cyrus have all freed the nipple over recent weeks and appeared at fancy public events without the top half of their undergarments. Olivia rocked her easy going, carefree summer outfit while shopping on Melrose Avenue on June 15. Hopefully she applied sunscreen before stepping out!

We’re not even half way into summer yet and the former Miss USA pageant winner is already killing it in the fashion and beauty department. Back in April, just as the temperature was rising, Olivia modeled a unique bubble ponytail styled my hair guru Justine Marjan, who has also worked with Kim Kardashian and Shay Mitchell. A classic, fuss-free ponytail is basically the go-to hairstyle for the summer but can get a little repetitive and bland after awhile. You can spice it up by copying Olivia’s bubble look — all you need is some mousse, texture spray, and, if you want an even bigger change, throw clip-in hair extensions into the mix!

At this point we’ve seen MANY gorgeous looks from The Other Woman actress. But if we had to pick a favorite, it would be another one of her braless looks from February. Olivia wowed at Rachel Zoe‘s LA Fall 2017 fashion presentation at the Sunset Tower Hotel in an angular, white pantsuit that put her cleavage on full display. Eva Longoria also stunned in a similar outfit that night, so we just had to do a fashion face-off between the brunette beauties!

