North West is one lucky girl! The adorable 4-year-old got not one but TWO parties for her birthday on June 15! HollywoodLife.com has all of the EXCLUSIVE details on the intimate diner extravaganza Kim Kardashian and Kanye threw for their daughter.



North West, 4, is clearly SO loved by her family! She woke up to a gorgeous balloon display set up by her mom Kim Kardashian, 36, and dad Kanye West, 40, then went to Chuck E. Cheese, and THEN to a private bash at Ruby’s restaurant! Of course her fam made the party at the laid-back diner super special HollywoodLife.com has all of the EXCLUSIVE details. A source inside Ruby’s told us that “the Kardashians had the entire restaurant shut down for them after 4pm. Kim, Kanye, North and other family members had the whole place to themselves for several hours.” So fun!

As always, the K-family rolls deep. “They came in with a big party of about 25 friends and family and everyone was really nice as they chowed down burgers, fries, shakes, and cake,” said the insider. “They were all super cool and excited for especially North, the birthday girl.” How cute is that?! The party was definitely kept casual to focus on family. Kim wore a white tank top and sweatpants while Kylie wore a tank and cropped sweatshirt. All about the comfort!

All of the Kardashian-Jenner’s were celebrating Nori on June 15. Many of them posted emotional messages for her on Instagram, and Kim shared plenty of pics from Nori’s special day. Including yet another cake at Chuck E. Cheese! What a lucky little girl. You can see all of those pics, here.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nori’s birthday parties? Let us know!