Michelle Carter Sobs After Convicted Of Involuntary Manslaughter In BF’s Suicide

Michelle Carter cried in court after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter for her boyfriend’s (then 18) 2014 suicide. She faces 20 years in prison for the crime she committed at 17.

After a juvenile court judge determined that Michelle Carter, 20, was responsible for her boyfriend, Conrad Roy‘s death, she sobbed uncontrollably, her head in her hands. Michelle was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for sending Conrad a barrage of texts and phone calls that encouraged him to go through with committing suicide in 2014. The dozens of texts were belligerent and brutal, Michelle pressuring her boyfriend to go through with killing himself, and staying on the phone with him while he died. The judge stated that Michelle’s failure to get him help, and telling him to get back into his carbon monoxide-filled truck when he jumped out, was reason enough for an involuntary manslaughter conviction.

It’s clear that Michelle is now feeling the gravity of what happened. Her eyes were red and she looked anguished as she sobbed in court, her lawyers on each side of her, as the judge told her why what she did was wrong, and how she’s guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Both Michelle’s family and Conrad’s were also crying as the verdict was read. She’s looking at up to 20 years in prison; she could be 40 years old when she’s released.

Michelle was 17 years old, and Conrad 18 when he committed suicide. Transcripts of their texts show a harrowing situation, in which Conrad was reluctant as to whether he truly wanted to commit suicide, and Michelle pressuring him to “stick to his word” over and over again. She told him it would be “painless” and when he said that he didn’t want to hurt his family, Michelle responded that they’d be sad, but “get over it.” Conrad used a generator to fill his car with carbon monoxide, dying from inhaling the poison in a Kmart parking lot in July 2014. Michelle told a friend via text after his body was found that she was on the phone with him as he died, as he screamed in pain and then stopped responding to her. She never called for help while she listened to him die.

