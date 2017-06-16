‘Reign’: A Brief History About Queen Mary Before The Epic Series Finale

‘Reign’ is coming to an end. The show’s series finale will air June 16. Before sitting down to watch Queen Mary take her final bow, here’s a quick history lesson about what happened to the real Queen Mary.

Mary Stuart, Queen of Scots, was put on the throne in 1542 after the death of her father, King James V of Scotland. Mary’s cousin, Elizabeth Tudor, became Queen Elizabeth I of England in 1558. They had a long-standing rivalry because of Mary’s claim to Elizabeth’s throne. Many people thought Elizabeth was illegitimate because of her father’s marriage to Anne Boleyn, which the Catholic Church did not see as legitimate given his break from the Catholic Church.

Mary was forced to abdicate the Scottish throne because of her scandalous relationship with her cousin, Henry Stewart, earl of Darnley. Mary pleaded with Elizabeth to protect her, but Elizabeth had Mary imprisoned instead. Mary was held captive for 18 years. Due to Mary’s lineage, she was implicated in plots to assassinate Elizabeth. The extent of her involvement has never been fully revealed, but she was in contact with Anthony Babington, who had conspired to kill Queen Elizabeth. When Elizabeth learned of their correspondence, Mary was put on trial and found guilty of treason. Mary was executed in 1587.

So if the show follows history, Mary, played by Adelaide Kane, 26, will meet her demise in the series finale. Reign creator Laurie McCarthy said in a pre-finale interview with Yahoo that her intention all along was to end in Mary’s death. “Mary and Elizabeth both couldn’t survive, not in that day and age. It was incredibly hard for a woman in power,” Laurie said. The Reign series finale will air June 16 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

HollywoodLifers, are you ready for Reign to end? Did what happened to the real-life Mary? Let us know!