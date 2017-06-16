Lorde Makes Our Day & Announces Tour Dates — Is She Coming To Your City?

Yes! Lorde announced the dates for her highly-anticipated ‘Melodrama’ tour, her first since 2013. We’re totally freaking out. Is she coming to a city near you?

This is so exciting! Lorde, 20, is embarking on her world tour this year, and announced the North American dates on June 16. If you’re a major fan of the New Zealander singer, then we know you’re going to want to hit up the Melodrama shows. The tour’s named after her newly released album of the same name, which features her hot new hit “Green Light”. Seriously — it’s really good.

The last time Lorde went on tour was in 2013-2014 for her first album, Pure Heroine. Melodrama is also her first album since her debut! The Lorde Tour was majorly successful, and eager fans have been waiting anxiously to see her again. Though Lorde’s performed plenty of times at music festivals in the years since, there’s nothing like a concert to see your fave singer in action. Click HERE for her world tour dates, and see her North America stops below!

3/1 — Milwaukee, WI, BMO Harris Bradley Center

3/2 — St. Louis, MO, Chaifetz Arena

3/3 — Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

3/5 — Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

3/8 — Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

3/10 — Portland, OR, Moda Center at the Rose Garden

3/12 — Sacramento, CA, Golden1 Center

3/13 — Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena

3/14 — Los Angeles, CA, STAPLES Center

3/16 — Glendale, CA, Gila River Arena

3/18 — Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

3/19 — Houston, TX, Toyota Center

3/21 — Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

3/23 — St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

3/24 — Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Arena

3/25 — Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena

3/27 — Rosemont, IL, Allstate Arena

3/28 — Detroit, MI, Little Ceasars Arena

3/29 — Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

3/31 — Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

4/2 — Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

4/3 — Boston, MA, TD Garden

4/4 — Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

4/6 — Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

4/7 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

4/8 — Washington D.C., The Anthem

4/11 — Tampa, FL , Amalie Arena

4/12 — Miami, FL, AmericanAirlines Arena

4/14 — Duluth, GA, Infinite Energy Center

4/15 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

