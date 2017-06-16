Lindsay Lohan Making An Epic TV Comeback With One Of Your Fave ‘Harry Potter’ Stars

Who is Lindsay Lohan anymore?! The actress, who’s done a complete 180 from her party girl days, was spotted on set of ‘Sick Note’ on June 16 looking incredibly chic with her new red bob. Oh, and you’ll never guess who her TV co-star is!

We’re loving this new Lindsay Lohan, 30! Not only has she returned to television after a much-too-long hiatus, she did so in a killer bob haircut. Arguably her best look since her Mean Girls days, Lindsay dazzled on set of Sick Note season 2 in white pants and a matching off-the-shoulder cardigan. By her side for the day was co-star Rupert Grint (AKA Ron Weasley from Harry Potter), who plays lead character Daniel Glass, “a compulsive liar stuck in a failing relationship and dead-end insurance job under the thumb of irrepressible boss Kenny West,” according to Sky 1 network. Lindsay plays the role of Katrina — Kenny’s daughter.

We’ve been patiently waiting for the stunning red head to make a comeback, and now that she has, there are no signs on slowing down! Lindsay is on a roll right now with her career, “pushing” for the sequel to Mean Girls and captivating the attention of her former Life Size co-star, Tyra Banks. “I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands,” told CNN during a Facebook Live interview. “I know that Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it.”

As for Life Size 2, that’s definitely happening — with or without Lindsay. It’s been SEVENTEEN years since the movie came out, but why did it take so long for the project to get passed by producers? “We have had four scripts and we kept doing it over and over,” the model told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I would give pages and pages of notes…and then the network would go ‘No.'” Tyra would LOVE it if Lindsay signed on for the sequel, but no official word on that yet.

HollywoodLifers, which hairstyle of Lindsay’s is your favorite? Tell us why below!