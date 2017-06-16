Lena Dunham Celebrates Her ‘Pear-Shaped’ Naked Body With Racy New Instagram

Lena Dunham’s latest body-positivity message is causing quite the conversation. The actress posted a nearly nude photo to Instagram on June 16, where she said she used to think of her body as a ‘fodder for jokes.’ See her powerful message.

Lena Dunham, 31, is taking body-positivity to the extreme. The Girls creator posed nude for a photo that she decided to show the world on June 16. The only things covering her breasts and genitals were pears and a honey jar emoji. Lena’s reasoning behind the naked snap was very deep, as she wanted to express her comfortability with her body after overcoming adversity. [Scroll down to see the photo.]

“Just wanted to share that one of the reasons [Eating Boys] has inspired me so much is because of the way she mixes her humor and sexuality,” Lena explained in the caption of her photo. The rest of her message is as follows: “I spent so many years loving my body but thinking it wasn’t lovable by others- its sole purpose was to be fodder for jokes. I performed the insult so no one else could. I don’t regret any of it- that’s my art and that was my truth- but now, at age 31, having been through hell and back with my health and other people’s perceptions of my physicality, I feel deeply comfortable with the idea that this pear-shaped pot of honey is equally good for making people laugh and laying out like a Suicide Girl circa 2004. Love it all.”

Lena’s fans flooded the comments section of her naked photo with encouraging messages. Her supporters praised her for being so “open” and “real” about body physicality. And, in case you missed it, there was one familiar face who joined in on her praises. “This is really cool and beautiful and I adore this post and also you,” Busy Philipps, 37, wrote under Lena’s photo. “And I’m saying it publicly but also I’m gonna text you privately.” Awe!

Lena’s emotional message came after she had to cancel her schedule Lenny speaking tour in May 2017 due to complications from her endometriosis surgery. Like the actress admitted [above], she certainly has been through the ringer as of late. When Lena told her fans about her health issues, she admitted that she was “in the greatest amount of physical pain that I have ever experienced.” Lena went on about her emotional diagnosis when she said, “After being told I was endometriosis-free after my last procedure, more disease was found in deeper spots that required immediate surgery and now physical therapy.” Lena continued: “This disease is wily and unrelenting, and I’m really blessed to have a community, both online and IRL, who let me express how hard that is.”

The actress has always been a strong advocate for body positivity. Back in Feb. 2016, she even called out a magazine, where she claimed that her body was photoshopped. If there’s one thing to take away from Lena Dunham, you should know that she’s comfortable in her own skin! You go, girl!

