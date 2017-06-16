LeBron James Fires Back At Draymond Green: I Didn’t Start ‘Super Teams,’ Bro

So, what round is this? LeBron James and Draymond Green have been going tit for tat over the past few days. Now, they’re trading snubs over the hot topic of ‘super teams.’ And, the King just dropped the hammer on Dray. Listen!

First it was a hilarious t-shirt competition, accompanied by a playful social media battle. Now, LeBron James, 32, and Draymond Green, 27, are going back and forth over the sizzling topic of super teams. And, you know Dray threw some comical shots, before the King came back with his wise, historic statistics. “No,” LeBron said when Green’s super team comments came up during his guest appearance on an episode of “Road Trippin” [a podcast hosted by Cavs players Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye and sideline reporter, Allie Clifton] of June 16.

Here’s LeBron’s argument that he did not start super teams: “I mean in 2003, the Lakers combined Karl Malone, Gary Payton, Shaq and Kobe,” he explained. “And in ’96, when Jordan was retired, the Rockets joined Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler all on the same team. But I don’t look at it as … I definitely didn’t start the super team, if that’s what he’s trying to say.”

After his well-though-out argument, LeBron served up some sly shade. “But I just feel like that it’s great that on the day you’re celebrating your championship, my likeness and my name is in your head. I love that.” So Dray, the ball’s in your court now.

LeBron’s comments were in response to Dray’s victory speech at the Warriors parade, June 15. When the Dubs’ power forward took the stage at the team’s celebration — where he addressed thousands — he accused LeBron of “creating super teams, bro.“ Steph Curry, 29, Kevin Durant, 28, and the rest of the Warriors roster, including the crowd, all had a nice laugh.

Dray and LeBron’s tit for tat came after LeBron’s original comments about super teams, which sparked a major debate within the league. “I don’t believe I’ve played for a super team. I don’t believe in that,” LeBron said [June 12] during a post game press conference after the Warriors closed out the series in Game 5, 129-120.

