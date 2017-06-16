Lady Gaga Plays Barista & Promotes New #CupsOfKindness Drinks At Starbucks

A cup of kindness from Lady Gaga please! The superstar singer played the role of a barista for a day at a Starbucks store to promote her new drink collection. Watch her in action here!

Lady Gaga, 31, was a barista for a day after recently teaming up with Starbucks Coffee to create a line of drinks as part of a Cups of Kindness campaign that will raise money for her “Born This Way” Foundation. The superstar had fans freaking out when she made a surprise visit to one of the company’s stores and took customer orders and mixed their drinks. She seemed to be thoroughly enjoying herself while chatting with people and putting on her own green apron. See amazing photos of Lady Gaga here!

Gaga’s drinks are all iced and consist of brightly colorful combinations, including a new violet drink that is blackberry-flavored and a matcha lemonade, which is part lemonade and part green tea. The others are already existing menu options, such as the Pink Drink and the Ombre Pink Drink. They will be available for a limited time through June 19 and 25 cents from each drink purchase will go to the singer’s beloved foundation, which is dedicated to empowering the youth and inspiring bravery.

Gaga’s been going through a rough time in her life after her friend Sonja Durham sadly passed away from cancer on May 19. She gave the perfect representation of spreading kindness when she posted a sweet and touching message as a tribute to her friend. Although the generous entertainer has been putting her current efforts toward helping others, her music is still making an impact after just finishing a very successful performance at Coachella.

